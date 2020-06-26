True or False? Fact-checking coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We are committed to bringing you facts and not fear on the coronavirus pandemic.

Below is a list of common coronavirus concerns courtesy of John Hopkins Medicine.

TRUE or FALSE? You can protect yourself from COVID-19 by injecting, swallowing, bathing in or rubbing onto your body bleach, disinfectants, or running alcohols. FALSE.

TRUE or FALSE? A vaccine to cure COVID-19 is available. FALSE.

TRUE or FALSE? The new coronavirus was deliberately created or released by people. FALSE.

TRUE or FALSE? Ordering or buying products shipped from overseas will make a person sick. FALSE.

Below is a list of facts about the pandemic courtesy of the World Health Organization.

FACT: The coronavirus disease is caused by a virus. NOT by bacteria. That being said, antibiotics do not work against viruses.

FACT: The prolonged use of medical masks when worn properly, DOES NOT cause CO2 intoxication nor oxygen deficiency.

FACT: Most people who get COVID-19 recover from it. Most people who get COVID-19 have mild or moderate symptoms and can recover with medical care.

FACT: Drinking alcohol does not protect you against COVID-19. The harmful use of alcohol can increase your risk of health problems.

FACT: Thermal scanners CANNOT detect COVID-19. Thermal scanners can detect sicknesses like a fever, but they cannot detect people who have COVID-19.

FACT: Adding pepper to your soup or other meals DOES NOT prevent or cure COVID-19.

FACT: COVID-19 is NOT transmitted through houseflies.

FACT: Drinking bleach, methanol, ethanol or any other disinfectant WILL NOT protect you against COVID-19.

FACT: 5G mobile networks DO NOT spread COVID-19.

FACT: Being able to breath from 10 seconds or more without coughing or feeling discomfort DOES NOT mean you are free from the coronavirus or any other lung disease.

FACT: The coronavirus can be transmitted in areas with hot and humid climates.

FACT: Cold weather and snow CANNOT kill the coronavirus.

FACT: The coronavirus CANNOT be transmitted through mosquito bites.

FACT: Hand dryers are NOT effective in killing the coronavirus.

FACT: Vaccines against pneumonia do not protect you against the coronavirus.

FACT: Regularly rinsing your nose with saline DOES NOT prevent the coronavirus.

FACT: Eating garlic does NOT prevent the coronavirus.

FACT: There is no specific medicine to prevent or treat the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers