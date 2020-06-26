True or False? Fact-checking coronavirus concerns

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We are committed to bringing you facts and not fear on the coronavirus pandemic.
Below is a list of common coronavirus concerns courtesy of John Hopkins Medicine.
TRUE or FALSE? You can protect yourself from COVID-19 by injecting, swallowing, bathing in or rubbing onto your body bleach, disinfectants, or running alcohols. FALSE.
TRUE or FALSE? A vaccine to cure COVID-19 is available. FALSE.
TRUE or FALSE? The new coronavirus was deliberately created or released by people. FALSE.
TRUE or FALSE? Ordering or buying products shipped from overseas will make a person sick. FALSE.
Below is a list of facts about the pandemic courtesy of the World Health Organization.
FACT: The coronavirus disease is caused by a virus. NOT by bacteria. That being said, antibiotics do not work against viruses.
FACT: The prolonged use of medical masks when worn properly, DOES NOT cause CO2 intoxication nor oxygen deficiency.
FACT: Most people who get COVID-19 recover from it. Most people who get COVID-19 have mild or moderate symptoms and can recover with medical care.
FACT: Drinking alcohol does not protect you against COVID-19. The harmful use of alcohol can increase your risk of health problems.
FACT: Thermal scanners CANNOT detect COVID-19. Thermal scanners can detect sicknesses like a fever, but they cannot detect people who have COVID-19.
FACT: Adding pepper to your soup or other meals DOES NOT prevent or cure COVID-19.
FACT: COVID-19 is NOT transmitted through houseflies.
FACT: Drinking bleach, methanol, ethanol or any other disinfectant WILL NOT protect you against COVID-19.
FACT: 5G mobile networks DO NOT spread COVID-19.
FACT: Being able to breath from 10 seconds or more without coughing or feeling discomfort DOES NOT mean you are free from the coronavirus or any other lung disease.
FACT: The coronavirus can be transmitted in areas with hot and humid climates.
FACT: Cold weather and snow CANNOT kill the coronavirus.
FACT: The coronavirus CANNOT be transmitted through mosquito bites.
FACT: Hand dryers are NOT effective in killing the coronavirus.
FACT: Vaccines against pneumonia do not protect you against the coronavirus.
FACT: Regularly rinsing your nose with saline DOES NOT prevent the coronavirus.
FACT: Eating garlic does NOT prevent the coronavirus.
FACT: There is no specific medicine to prevent or treat the coronavirus.