True or False? Fact-checking coronavirus concerns

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We are committed to bringing you facts and not fear on the coronavirus pandemic.

Below is a list of common coronavirus concerns courtesy of John Hopkins Medicine.

TRUE or FALSE? You can protect yourself from COVID-19 by injecting, swallowing, bathing in or rubbing onto your body bleach, disinfectants, or running alcohols. FALSE.

TRUE or FALSE? A vaccine to cure COVID-19 is available. FALSE.

TRUE or FALSE? The new coronavirus was deliberately created or released by people. FALSE.

TRUE or FALSE? Ordering or buying products shipped from overseas will make a person sick. FALSE.

Below is a list of facts about the pandemic courtesy of the World Health Organization.

FACT: The coronavirus disease is caused by a virus. NOT by bacteria. That being said, antibiotics do not work against viruses.

FACT: The prolonged use of medical masks when worn properly, DOES NOT cause CO2 intoxication nor oxygen deficiency.

FACT: Most people who get COVID-19 recover from it. Most people who get COVID-19 have mild or moderate symptoms and can recover with medical care.

FACT: Drinking alcohol does not protect you against COVID-19. The harmful use of alcohol can increase your risk of health problems.

FACT: Thermal scanners CANNOT detect COVID-19. Thermal scanners can detect sicknesses like a fever, but they cannot detect people who have COVID-19.

FACT: Adding pepper to your soup or other meals DOES NOT prevent or cure COVID-19.

FACT: COVID-19 is NOT transmitted through houseflies.

FACT: Drinking bleach, methanol, ethanol or any other disinfectant WILL NOT protect you against COVID-19.

FACT: 5G mobile networks DO NOT spread COVID-19.

FACT: Being able to breath from 10 seconds or more without coughing or feeling discomfort DOES NOT mean you are free from the coronavirus or any other lung disease.

FACT: The coronavirus can be transmitted in areas with hot and humid climates.

FACT: Cold weather and snow CANNOT kill the coronavirus.

FACT: The coronavirus CANNOT be transmitted through mosquito bites.

FACT: Hand dryers are NOT effective in killing the coronavirus.

FACT: Vaccines against pneumonia do not protect you against the coronavirus.

FACT: Regularly rinsing your nose with saline DOES NOT prevent the coronavirus.

FACT: Eating garlic does NOT prevent the coronavirus.

FACT: There is no specific medicine to prevent or treat the coronavirus.