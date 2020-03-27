Tyson Foods commits $13 million to coronavirus relief efforts

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods, Inc. announced Friday it will commit $13 million to support “critical needs” in the communities where the company operates amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Springdale-based food processor says the investment includes $2 million in community grants and more than $11 worth of products donated since March 11.
The company’s Community Response Fund will distribute grants and food donations to non-profit organizations working to aid workers in Tyson Foods’ plant communities around the nation.
“Investments will be focused on non-profit partners providing emergency response efforts such as rent and utility assistance, food distribution, health care, childcare, small business support and other economic recovery services,” Tyson said in a release on Friday.
Tyson said it has donated four million pounds of protein, valued at $11 million, since early March, and has expanded hunger relief efforts to include:
- Product donations to the Tyson Community Pantry Program for local solutions to hunger.
- Summer product donations to ensure the most vulnerable in Tyson communities have access to food during summer break.
- Meal boxes to Tyson drivers who may have difficulty accessing food while on the road.
- Semi-trailers with approximately 35,000 pounds of product deployed to Tyson plant locations for hourly team members and the community.
The company is also using $500,000 to bolster its “Helping Hands” program, which offers financial assistance to employees following a disaster or personal hardship.
Tyson is also offering to match some employee donations through its “Giving Together Program.”