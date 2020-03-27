Tyson Foods commits $13 million to coronavirus relief efforts

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods, Inc. announced Friday it will commit $13 million to support “critical needs” in the communities where the company operates amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Springdale-based food processor says the investment includes $2 million in community grants and more than $11 worth of products donated since March 11.

The company’s Community Response Fund will distribute grants and food donations to non-profit organizations working to aid workers in Tyson Foods’ plant communities around the nation.

“Investments will be focused on non-profit partners providing emergency response efforts such as rent and utility assistance, food distribution, health care, childcare, small business support and other economic recovery services,” Tyson said in a release on Friday.

Tyson said it has donated four million pounds of protein, valued at $11 million, since early March, and has expanded hunger relief efforts to include:

Product donations to the Tyson Community Pantry Program for local solutions to hunger.



Summer product donations to ensure the most vulnerable in Tyson communities have access to food during summer break.



Meal boxes to Tyson drivers who may have difficulty accessing food while on the road.



Semi-trailers with approximately 35,000 pounds of product deployed to Tyson plant locations for hourly team members and the community.

The company is also using $500,000 to bolster its “Helping Hands” program, which offers financial assistance to employees following a disaster or personal hardship.

Tyson is also offering to match some employee donations through its “Giving Together Program.”