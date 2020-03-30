Tyson Foods donates 73,000 pounds of chicken to River Valley Regional Food Bank

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods recently donated more than 73,000 pounds of chicken products to the River Valley Regional Food Bank (RVRFB), the company announced on Monday.

The donation will be distributed over two days: on Wednesday April 1 (to member pantry agencies) and to the public on Thursday, April 2 at 1617 South Zero Street in Fort Smith.

The public donation will begin at 8 am. and will operate as a drive-thru in front of the food bank headquarters building, while supplies last.

“We want to thank Tyson for this gift to our community as it will go a long way in providing protein to households who are in need at this time,” said Tracy Engel, director of the RVRFB.