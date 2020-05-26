Tyson Foods executive talks worker safety measures

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The coronavirus pandemic continues to put pressure on meatpacking plants across the nation.

Senior Vice President of Tyson Foods Hector Gonzalez says the company’s main focus is the safety of its employees.

The Springdale-based poultry giant closed several plants in other states due to outbreaks of coronavirus cases and deaths among workers. At a Tyson Foods pork plant in Iowa, almost 60 percent of the workforce — 730 employees — tested positive for the virus.

Locally, plant employees have protested outside the company for more transparency and increased safety measures.

Gonzalez said, apart from following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, Tyson plants have undergone extensive transformations.

“Markings in the hallways, partitions at each work station, new break rooms designed to help double the space so that team members can spread out during their rest periods,” Gonzalez told KNWA/FOX24.

He said Tyson Foods has an ample amount of poultry and continues to meet consumer demands amid the pandemic.

