SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods gives employees additional incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The poultry giant — which is already offering free, on-site vaccinations — will now pay workers if they choose to get vaccinated off-campus.

Tyson will pay employees for up to four hours of regular pay during their time being vaccinated, outside their normal shift.

Right now, Tyson says ‘several hundred’ of it’s employees have already been vaccinated.