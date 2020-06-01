Tyson Foods to conduct coronavirus testing at Northwest Arkansas facilities

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods, Inc. will conduct facility-wide testing for the novel coronavirus at its processing facilities and other operations in Benton and Washington Counties, the company announced in a release on Monday.

The Springdale-based poultry giant says it aware of 77 active COVID-19 cases at its facilities in Arkansas. The company did not specify which facilities were affected in its release but said the affected employees are “still absent from work under the guidelines by the CDC and Tyson to stay home.”

Governor Asa Hutchinson said in Rogers on Monday that the company is aiming to test all of its employees in Northwest Arkansas.

“Our testing in other parts of the country has shown a high number of positive cases among individuals who did not show any symptoms and otherwise would not have been identified, and we can do a public service in northwest Arkansas by testing at our facilities there as well,” said Tom Brower, senior vice president of health and safety at Tyson Foods.

Matrix Medical will partner with the state and local health officials to conduct the COVID-19 testing, according to the release.