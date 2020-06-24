Tyson is tops … for active COVID-19 cases

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Of 20 poultry business locations, Tyson has nine with active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, June 21, according to a list provided by the Arkansas Department of Health. All locations are in Arkansas except for one in Broken Bow, Oklahoma.

There are 501 total active cases among the cluster, Tyson represents 228 of those cases.

One-thousand-25 have recovered from a total number of 1,556 of the 20 agencies. Tyson’s recovery number is 291, of the 1,025.

Tyson represents 549 of the 1,556 cumulative cases of the virus.

NINE TYSON LOCATIONS IMPACTED, 6/21

  • Tyson, Berry St., Springdale (Washington County)
  • Tyson, Van Buren (Crawford County)
  • Tyson of Rogers, Elm St. Rogers (Benton County)
  • Tyson, Broken Bow, OK
  • Tyson, Dardanelle, (Yell County)
  • Tyson’s Chick-N-Quick, Rogers (Benton County)
  • Tyson, Clarksville (Johnson County)
  • Tyson, Grannis (Polk County)
  • Tyson, Green Forrest (Carroll County)

George’s /Ozark Mtn. Poultry (OMP), (Rogers, Benton County) and George’s Poultry in (Springdale, Washington County) is the second most infected facility. There are 93 active cases and 258 have recovered. There are eight plants: AR, MO, and VA. The family-owned business has more than 7,000 employees, according to its website.

