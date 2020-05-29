Tyson plant in Iowa temporarily halting operations after COVID-19 outbreak

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Production at the Tyson plant in Storm Lake is being halted after officials confirmed there was an outbreak of COVID-19 at the facility.

In a release, the company said the temporary closure is due to in part of many employees who were absent related to quarantine, they decided that operations at the facility will be temporarily halted.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynold confirmed an outbreak in the facility Thursday morning, with 555 employees of the 2,517 total employees having tested positive for COVID-19.

The facility will idle harvesting animals and finish processing on Friday and Saturday with deep cleaning and sanitizing taking place before they restart operations next week.

Tyson is working with local health officials to test employees and contractors at the plant and said it will share the results with officials, employees and stakeholders once available.

When operations resume, the facility will offer additional testing, daily clinical symptom screenings, nurse practitioners, and enhanced education through Matrix Medical which has a mobile unit on site, according to Tyson. The company said that those are in addition to the many other measures they’ve taken to meet CDC and OSHA guidance for preventing COVID-19, including the following

Conducting wellness health screening of all team members each time they arrive at the facility

Providing face masks to employees and requiring they are worn

Requiring face shields in the limited areas where neither barriers nor six-foot physical separation is practical

Installing widespread hand sanitizer stations throughout the plants

Designating additional social distance monitors during all shifts

Increasing short-term disability coverage to 90% of normal pay until June 30

Doubling their “thank you” bonus for frontline workers to $120 million. Team members who cannot work due to illness or childcare issues related to COVID-19 will continue to qualify.

The full statement from Tyson can be found below.