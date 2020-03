SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods announced Tuesday that in conjunction with Springdale Public Schools there will be 40,000 pounds of frozen chicken dispersed to families in need.

According to the tweet released by Springdale Schools, Saturday, March 20th Springdale High School will host the event starting at 9 a.m.

The event features a drive-thru pick up and will run as long as chicken and supplies last.