U of A committed to helping community amid COVID-19 outbreak

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas is continually searching for ways to help the community adapt and adjust to the recent changes affecting everyday life amid the coronavirus outbreak.

While local residents are still adjusting to these changes, the University of Arkansas aims to help with the launch of their new website, “Determined to Help.”

The website will feature a host of helpful resources and links as well as some more positive stories featuring U of A students and staff to spread hope and inspiration during a global pandemic.

Thus far, University of Arkansas nursing students have lent a helping hand at local hospitals overwhelmed by those seekings tests, and University of Arkansas data science professor Justin Zhan is working to track the patterns and changes of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The website will be continuously updated with additional resources and ways the university is fighting to help the community.