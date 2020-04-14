UA chemist developing 3D simulations to better understand COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A University of Arkansas chemist is developing 3D simulations of the coronavirus to show how the virus binds to human cell receptors and to aid in the creation of treatments and a vaccine.

Computational chemist Mahmoud Moradi is behind the development of the simulations which he says are crucial in understanding the virus as drug designers need three-dimensional visualizations of cell structures and behavior rather than just a static picture.

Mapping how the coronavirus and its proteins undergo conformational changes to bind to host cell receptors is a vital part in the development of COVID-19 treatment.

“As with other viruses, a crucial step in the coronavirus infection process is viral entry,” said Moradi, assistant professor in the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences. “With coronaviruses, we know these spike glycoproteins mediate entry into the human cell. Both SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19, and SARS-CoV, the cause of the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, have spike proteins that attach to the same receptor in human cells.”

Moradi’s work is a part of the COVID-19 High Performance Computing Consortium, a collaborative effort spearheaded by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, the U.S. Department of Energy and IBM.

To perform the simulations, Moradi has been granted access to Frontera, a National Science Foundation-sponsored supercomputer housed at the University of Texas at Austin. Frontera is the largest supercomputer on any university campus.