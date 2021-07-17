UAMS Chancellor tweets “the hospital is full” amid uptick in Delta variant cases in the Natural State

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Chancellor of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences tweeted this morning saying that UAMS Hospital in Little Rock is full.

Dr. Cam Patterson said “we are staffing inpatients in the ER and recovery room. No space for transfers. Running out of caregivers. Support health care workers. Mask up. Get vaxxed.”

KNWA reached out to Dr. Patterson shortly after the tweet, however he was unavailable for comment.

The tweet comes as the state sees continued increases in COVID-19 cases.