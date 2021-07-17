UAMS Chancellor tweets “the hospital is full” amid uptick in Delta variant cases in the Natural State

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Chancellor of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences tweeted this morning saying that UAMS Hospital in Little Rock is full.

Dr. Cam Patterson said “we are staffing inpatients in the ER and recovery room. No space for transfers. Running out of caregivers. Support health care workers. Mask up. Get vaxxed.”

KNWA reached out to Dr. Patterson shortly after the tweet, however he was unavailable for comment.

The tweet comes as the state sees continued increases in COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers