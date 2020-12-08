UAMS forecasts peak of new COVID-19 cases in March 2021

Photo Courtesy: UAMS

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The latest UAMS forecast says that COVID-19 cases will peak in late March 2021 with up to 40,000 active infections.

All forecasts and projections were developed using COVID-19 data from the Arkansas Department of Health through November 29.

The 15-day model is forecasting 2,709 cumulative deaths by December 14. If the 15-day forecast holds true, Arkansas can expect to see more deaths due to COVID-19 in the next two weeks than in the first four months of the pandemic.

Arkansas reported 39 additional deaths on December 8, raising the total to 2,752.

You can read the full UAMS forecast below.

COVID-19 Arkansas ForecastsDownload

