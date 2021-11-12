UAMS Northwest offering COVID-19 vaccines for ages 5 and up

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Northwest is now vaccinating kids aged 5 to 11 for COVID-19.

Interested parents can bring their kids to the Fayetteville UAMS campus for a drive up shot.

Parents will have to park and call a number posted outside to let the staff know they are there for a kids vaccine.

The staff will bring out all the necessary forms and an experienced pharmacist or frontline nurse will administer the vaccine in the car.

“We do encourage you to book an appointment but appointments are not necessary so you can just show up and get a walk-in appointment,” said Dr. Sharon Reece Medical, the director of the vaccine program at UAMS

In addition to pediatric doses of the vaccine, UAMS is also offering booster shots for adults.