Being able to categorize someone’s long COVID condition could help them receive treatment, researchers said. (Getty)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences announced Tuesday it is opening a “long COVID-19” clinic in Fayetteville.

According to UAMS, a person with long COVID is described as someone who still has symptoms of a COVID-19 infection three weeks or more after a positive test.

Symptoms, such as shortness of breath, muscle aches, cough, fatigue, loss of taste or smell, or difficulty concentrating, are either symptoms that people did not have prior to the virus or ones that have worsened since their diagnosis, UAMS said.

“Because the coronavirus can attack the lungs, heart, brain and other organs, there can be lasting internal damage,” said Sheena CarlLee, M.D., a UAMS internal medicine doctor and director of the UAMS Health Long COVID Clinic. “If these organs are damaged, it can significantly increase the risk of long-term health problems.”

According to CarlLee, the need for the clinic became apparent as she and her colleagues began to see former COVID patients return to the clinic with lingering symptoms from the virus. CarlLee also pointed out that even patients who had mild symptoms when they tested positive can develop other symptoms months later that may be related to their COVID-19 infection.

The clinic is located at the UAMS Health Neighborhood Clinic at 1125 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville.

To schedule an appointment, call 479-713-8701.