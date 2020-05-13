UAMS releases guidelines for safe return to team sports

A view from the new patio on the north end zone expansion of Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks before the start of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Fayetteville, Ark. A $160 million renovation and expansion of the stadium added an additional 4,800 seats and new premium seating to the north end zone. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Science says it has created a series of guidelines to help high school and college sports teams plan for a safe return to athletic activities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The UAMS COVID19 Sports Committee, which drafted the outline, included experts from sports medicine, orthopaedic surgery, family medicine, pathology, and infectious disease.

The guidelines include:

Education for coaches and staff

Quarantine and screening guidelines, plus what to do if a team member tests positive

Advice for pre-participation screening during physicals

Guidelines for home life and safe living situations for student-athletes to limit the potential for disease spread

Tips on team meals, transportation, on-field hydration

Equipment disinfection

Best staff and management practices, such as continuing to conduct meetings remotely when possible

Guidelines for locker rooms and training rooms

Recommendations on vaccinations

“Our experts developed these guidelines so teams across the state don’t have to start from scratch as they consider what a safe return to play might look like,” said Wesley Cox, M.D., committee chairman and chief of orthopaedics and sports medicine at UAMS Northwest Regional Campus. “We also wanted to provide some basic expectations for all teams so they feel they can interact and compete with the peace of mind of knowing everyone is holding themselves to the same safety standards. Safe team sports makes for safe students and safe communities.”

Governor Asa Hutchinson has said he will announce his decision on if team sports can resume and when on May 20.

The full detailed guidelines are available on the UAMS website at http://go.uams.edu/high-school and http://go.uams.edu/collegiate.

School physicians and team physicians are encouraged to reach out to UAMS with questions and for additional recommendations at (479) 966-4491 or (501) 364-8336.