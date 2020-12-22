UAMS: Short-term forecast shows significant growth in COVID-19 cases over next two weeks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) released its bi-weekly report that forecasts COVID-19 growth in Arkansas.

According to the latest model, the short-term forecast describes significant continued growth in COVID-19 cases over the next 15 days.

The 15-day model is forecasting 3,108 cumulative deaths by December 28. If the 15-day forecast holds true, Arkansas can expect to see more deaths due to COVID-19 in the next two weeks than in the first four months of the pandemic.

Dr. Cam Patterson says the state of Arkansas has already surpassed the number of deaths UAMS predicted. He believes the peak will be in April 2021.

To read the full report, click the download buttonDownload

