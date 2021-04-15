UAMS to host evening COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Springdale

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is hosting a pop-up vaccine clinic April 19 from 3-8 p.m. at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, 1386 S. West End in Springdale.

According to a news release from the college, pre-registration is available, and walk-ups will be welcome. To register ahead, visit the college’s website or call 479-332-0222. A UAMS staff member will then contact those who sign up to schedule the appointment.

A photo ID will be required. Recipients of the vaccine will not need to provide their Social Security number, proof of citizenship or legal status. Insurance information will be collected if it is available, but there will be no out-of-pocket cost to the patient. UAMS will administer the vaccines.

A parent or guardian must come to the vaccine appointment with patients under 18.

