United Way of Fort Smith seeks qualified volunteers

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The United Way of Fort Smith is seeking volunteers who have a medical background to assist the community immediately.

In a press release, the organization outlined the types of volunteers it needs and the qualifications they should have:

Retired or out of work health care workers (Physicians, Nurses (all levels), CNA’s, Medical Assistants, etc.) to help in different agencies around the Fort Smith community with COVID pandemic

Retired or out of work policeman and security officers

Those with current AR licenses are needed but others whose license has expired can still be used in some capacities

Would be working with those who are positive or suspected with COVID-19 and be required to use proper personal protective equipment (PPE’s)

Help with tasks such as but not limited to passing out medications, taking temperatures, toileting, bathing, and general care for the well-being of people that are in our vulnerable populations (elderly, homeless, etc.)

Volunteers with janitorial and clean-up experience

Provide times and days you would be willing to be staff; 24/7 coverage will be needed

Volunteer (not paid)

United Way also asks that each volunteer assess their own health first and ensure that they are psychically able to before nearing a vulnerable population group.

For more information, contact United Way of Fort Smith Area by phone at 479-782-1311 or email Shea Foldvary, Director of Resource Development, at sfoldvary@unitedwayfortsmith.org.