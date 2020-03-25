United Way of Fort Smith seeks qualified volunteers

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The United Way of Fort Smith is seeking volunteers who have a medical background to assist the community immediately.
In a press release, the organization outlined the types of volunteers it needs and the qualifications they should have:
- Retired or out of work health care workers (Physicians, Nurses (all levels), CNA’s, Medical Assistants, etc.) to help in different agencies around the Fort Smith community with COVID pandemic
- Retired or out of work policeman and security officers
- Those with current AR licenses are needed but others whose license has expired can still be used in some capacities
- Would be working with those who are positive or suspected with COVID-19 and be required to use proper personal protective equipment (PPE’s)
- Help with tasks such as but not limited to passing out medications, taking temperatures, toileting, bathing, and general care for the well-being of people that are in our vulnerable populations (elderly, homeless, etc.)
- Volunteers with janitorial and clean-up experience
- Provide times and days you would be willing to be staff; 24/7 coverage will be needed
- Volunteer (not paid)
United Way also asks that each volunteer assess their own health first and ensure that they are psychically able to before nearing a vulnerable population group.
For more information, contact United Way of Fort Smith Area by phone at 479-782-1311 or email Shea Foldvary, Director of Resource Development, at sfoldvary@unitedwayfortsmith.org.