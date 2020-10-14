University of Arkansas announces 10 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday with 10 new cases, raising the total to 41 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from October 11 to 13.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 7.5 percent.

Of the 41 infected, 38 are students and three are staff.

A total of 1,680 people have recovered and 9,651 have been tested.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).