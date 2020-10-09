University of Arkansas announces 10 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Friday with 10 new cases, lowering the total to 28 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from October 6 to 8.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 8 percent.

Of the 28 infected, 26 are students and two are staff.

A total of 1,661 people have recovered and 8,922 have been tested.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers