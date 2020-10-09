University of Arkansas announces 10 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Friday with 10 new cases, lowering the total to 28 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from October 6 to 8.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 8 percent.

Of the 28 infected, 26 are students and two are staff.

A total of 1,661 people have recovered and 8,922 have been tested.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).