FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard with 12 new cases. The school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from February 16 to February 18.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 4.2 percent.

Of the 31 infected, 26 are students, one is a graduate assistant, and four are staff.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).