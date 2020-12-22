University of Arkansas announces 12 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Monday with 12 new cases, raising the total to 52 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from December 18 to December 21.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 4.8 percent.

Of the 52 infected, 41 are students, one is a graduate assistant, nine are staff, and one is “other”.

Others include vendors, contractors, and other non-university employees who have been on campus since Aug. 1.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).