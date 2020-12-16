University of Arkansas announces 14 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday with 14 new cases, raising the total to 65 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from December 13 to December 15.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 4.9 percent.

Of the 65 infected, 50 are students, three are graduate assistants, three are faculty, seven are staff, and two are “other”.

Others include vendors, contractors, and other non-university employees who have been on campus since Aug. 1.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).