University of Arkansas announces 14 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Monday with 14 new cases, raising the total to 35 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from November 24 to November 29.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 5.2 percent.

Of the 35 infected, 28 are students, two are graduate assistants, and four are staff.

A total of 2,050 people have recovered and 18,606 have been tested.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).