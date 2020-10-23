University of Arkansas announces 15 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Friday with 15 new cases, raising the total to 30 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from October 20 to 22.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 6.6 percent.

Of the 30 infected, 25 are students and four are staff.

A total of 1,728 people have recovered and 11,267 have been tested.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).