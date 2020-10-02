University of Arkansas announces 15 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Friday with 15 new cases, lowering the total to 57 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from September 29 to October 1.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 9 percent.

Of the 57 infected, 53 are students and four are staff.

A total of 1,611 people have recovered and 7,796 have been tested.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).