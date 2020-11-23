University of Arkansas announces 16 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Monday with 16 new cases, raising the total to 80 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from November 19 to November 22.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 5.4 percent.

Of the 80 infected, 68 are students, three are faculty, and 9 are staff members.

A total of 1,971 people have recovered and 17,516 have been tested.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).