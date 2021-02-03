University of Arkansas announces 18 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard with 18 new cases. The school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from January 31 to February 2.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 4.5 percent.

Of the 70 infected, 53 are students, two are grad assistants, three are faculty, nine are staff, and three are “others”.

Others include vendors, contractors, and other non-university employees who have been on campus since Aug. 1.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).