University of Arkansas announces 19 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard with 19 new cases, raising the total to 64 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from December 21 to December 23.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 4.8 percent.

Of the 64 infected, 53 are students, one is a graduate assistant, nine are staff, and one is “other”.

Others include vendors, contractors, and other non-university employees who have been on campus since Aug. 1.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).