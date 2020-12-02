University of Arkansas announces 19 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday with 19 new cases, raising the total to 48 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from November 29 to December 1.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 5.1 percent.

Of the 48 infected, 38 are students, two are graduate assistants, one is faculty, and seven are staff.

A total of 2,056 people have recovered and 19,031 have been tested.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).