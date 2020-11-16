University of Arkansas announces 21 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Monday with 21 new cases, raising the total to 94 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from November 12 to November 15.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 5.7 percent.

Of the 94 infected, 77 are students, two are grad assistants, oen is faculty, 11 are staff and three are “other”.

Others include vendors, contractors, and other non-university employees who have been on campus since Aug. 1.

A total of 1,874 people have recovered and 15,649 have been tested.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).