University of Arkansas announces 22 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Friday with 23 new cases, raising the total to 83 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from December 8 to December 10.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 4.9 percent.

Of the 83 infected, 68 are students, two are graduate assistants, three are faculty, nine are staff and one is “other”.

Others include vendors, contractors, and other non-university employees who have been on campus since Aug. 1.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).