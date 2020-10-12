University of Arkansas announces 22 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Monday with 22 new cases, raising the total to 35 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from October 9 to 11.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 7.8 percent.

Of the 35 infected, 33 are students and two are staff.

A total of 1,676 people have recovered and 9,160 have been tested.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).