University of Arkansas announces 23 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard with 23 new positive cases.

Out of the 120 active cases on campus, 95 are students, 1 is a graduate assistant, 4 are faculty members, and 17 are staff members. Three of the cases are listed as other.

The overall positivity rate is 4.7%.

Others include vendors, contractors, and other non-university employees who have been on campus since Aug. 1.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.