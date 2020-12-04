University of Arkansas announces 27 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Friday with 27 new cases, raising the total to 58 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from December 1 to December 3.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 5.1 percent.

Of the 58 infected, 46 are students, two are graduate assistants, one is faculty, and nine are staff.

A total of 2,070 people have recovered and 19,569 have been tested.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).