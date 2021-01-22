University of Arkansas announces 29 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard with 29 new cases. The school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from January 19 to January 21.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 4.6 percent.

Of the 82 infected, 67 are students, two are graduate assistants, two are faculty, 10 are staff, and one is “other”.

Others include vendors, contractors, and other non-university employees who have been on campus since Aug. 1.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).