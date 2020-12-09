University of Arkansas announces 29 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday with 29 new cases, raising the total to 80 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from December 6 to December 8.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 5 percent.

Of the 80 infected, 71 are students, one is a graduate assistant, one is faculty, and seven are staff.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).