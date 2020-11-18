University of Arkansas announces 31 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday with 31 new cases, raising the total to 113 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from November 15 to November 17.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 5.7 percent.

Of the 113 infected, 93 are students, two are grad assistants, four are faculty, and 14 are staff members.

A total of 1,885 people have recovered and 16,305 have been tested.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).