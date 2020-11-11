University of Arkansas announces 32 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday with 32 new cases, raising the total to 103 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from November 8 to November 10.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 5.8 percent.

Of the 103 infected, 92 are students, two are faculty, eight are staff and one is “other”.

Others include vendors, contractors, and other non-university employees who have been on campus since Aug. 1.

A total of 1,804 people have recovered and 14,675 have been tested.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).