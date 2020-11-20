University of Arkansas announces 37 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Friday with 37 new cases, raising the total to 111 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from November 17 to November 19.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 5.5 percent.

Of the 111 infected, 90 are students, two are grad assistants, four are faculty, and 15 are staff members.

A total of 1,924 people have recovered and 17,128 have been tested.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).