University of Arkansas announces 38 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Friday with 38 new cases, raising the total to 66 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from November 3 to November 5.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 5.9 percent.

Of the 66 infected, 56 are students, two are faculty, four are staff and one is “other”.

Others include vendors, contractors, and other non-university employees who have been on campus since Aug. 1.

A total of 1,785 people have recovered and 13,876 have been tested.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).