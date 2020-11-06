University of Arkansas announces 38 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Friday with 38 new cases, raising the total to 66 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from November 3 to November 5.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 5.9 percent.

Of the 66 infected, 56 are students, two are faculty, four are staff and one is “other”.

Others include vendors, contractors, and other non-university employees who have been on campus since Aug. 1.

A total of 1,785 people have recovered and 13,876 have been tested.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers