University of Arkansas announces 4 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Monday with four new cases, lowering the total to 26 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from October 22 to 25.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 6.4 percent.

Of the 26 infected, 23 are students and two are staff and one is “other”.

Others include vendors, contractors, and other non-university employees who have been on campus since Aug. 1.

A total of 1,736 people have recovered and 11,497 have been tested.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).