University of Arkansas announces 4 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Interactive Radar
Live Stream
Forecast
Share Your Photos
Interactive Radar
Live Stream
Forecast
Weather Alerts

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Monday with four new cases, lowering the total to 26 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from October 22 to 25.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 6.4 percent.

Of the 26 infected, 23 are students and two are staff and one is “other”.

Others include vendors, contractors, and other non-university employees who have been on campus since Aug. 1.

A total of 1,736 people have recovered and 11,497 have been tested.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers