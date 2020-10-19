University of Arkansas announces 4 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Monday with 4 new cases, lowering the total to 24 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from October 15 to 18.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 7 percent.

Of the 24 infected, 20 are students and four are staff.

A total of 1,713 people have recovered and 10,389 have been tested.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).