University of Arkansas announces 43 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard with 43 new cases. The school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from January 5 to January 7.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 4.7 percent.

Of the 84 infected, 50 are students, one is a graduate assistant, seven are faculty, 23 are staff, and three are “other”.

Others include vendors, contractors, and other non-university employees who have been on campus since Aug. 1.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).