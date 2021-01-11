University of Arkansas announces 52 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard with 52 new cases. The school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from January 7 to January 10.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 4.7 percent.

Of the 109 infected, 81 are students, one is a graduate assistant, six are faculty, 19 are staff, and two are “other”.

Others include vendors, contractors, and other non-university employees who have been on campus since Aug. 1.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).