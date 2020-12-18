University of Arkansas announces 57 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Friday with 57 new cases, raising the total to 69 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from December 15 to December 17.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 4.9 percent.

Of the 69 infected, 55 are students, two are graduate assistants, two are faculty, eight are staff, and two are “other”.

Others include vendors, contractors, and other non-university employees who have been on campus since Aug. 1.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).