University of Arkansas announces 6 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday with six new cases, lowering the total to 23 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from October 18 to 20.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 6.8 percent.

Of the 23 infected, 18 are students and four are staff.

A total of 1,720 people have recovered and 10,780 have been tested.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).