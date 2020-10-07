University of Arkansas announces 6 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday with 6 new cases, lowering the total to 33 since the school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from October 4 to October 6.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 8.5 percent.

Of the 33 infected, all 32 are students and one is staff.

A total of 1,646 people have recovered and 8,359 have been tested.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).