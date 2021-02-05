University of Arkansas announces 61 new COVID-19 cases

Old Main in the snow. Image: Mark Mondier

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas updated its COVID-19 dashboard with 61 new cases. The school began tracking cases on August 10.

The data was collected from February 2 to February 4.

The overall positivity rate for on-campus testing is now 4.4 percent.

Of the 56 infected, 48 are students, one is a grad assistant, two are faculty, four are staff, and one is “other”.

Others include vendors, contractors, and other non-university employees who have been on campus since Aug. 1.

The Pat Walker Health Center says it will update its COVID-19 dashboard three times a week (M-W-F).